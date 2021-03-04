X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Barclays initiates PZ Cussons with ‘overweight’ rating

by
March 4, 2021
in The Broker
Share this story
Share this story

Barclays started coverage of PZ Cussons with an ‘overweight’ rating in the expectation that newish chief executive Jonathan Myers will shake up the soap maker.
Myers joined the maker of Carex and Imperial Leather in May and is the company’s first external boss. He is likely to address non-core businesses and increase brand investment to revive growth, Barclays said.

Carex is the UK market leader in the UK for hand wash and sanitiser. Increased demand for both products at schools, shopping malls and other professional premises will drive growth, Barclays said.

In addition, the share price undervalues Cussons’ Europe/Americas business and appears to assign no value to Africa at all, the bank said.

Barclays set a 300p price target for Cussons’ shares “given leadership positions in its categories, best-in-class operating margins and exposure to hygiene”. Cussons shares rose 2.4% to 255.5p at 13:55 GMT.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine