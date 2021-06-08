X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Barnett Waddington comments on today’s DWP announcement on new climate regulations for pension schemes

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
June 8, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

New climate regulations for pension schemes are coming in thick and fast, and pension schemes have no choice but to sit up and take notice.” – Barnett Waddingham comments on the DWP’s announcement on climate change legislation

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has today announced that the UK will be the first major economy to push forward plans to make pension schemes mitigate against the risks of climate change.

The new regulations, subject to Parliamentary debate, will affect all authorised master trusts and schemes with £5 billion or more in assets from October 2021 onwards.

Commenting on the announcement, Amanda Latham, Policy & Strategy Lead at Barnett Waddingham, highlights the importance of the pensions industry supporting the move to a Net Zero economy.

Amanda Latham, Policy & Strategy Lead at Barnett Waddingham, commented: “New climate regulations for pension schemes are coming in thick and fast, and pension schemes have no choice but to sit up and take notice. If the UK’s legal obligation to achieve a Net Zero economy by 2050 wasn’t enough, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) shines a spotlight on pension trustees, who are being urged to pick up the pace and act collaboratively. There is huge consumer demand for greener investment decisions, and the scale of the pensions industry means it’s perfectly placed to support the transition to a more resilient, fairer, and lower carbon economy. For those that choose not to act, the consequences will be notable – both on the bottom line, and on our global environment.”

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine