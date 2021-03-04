Barratt Developments CFO Jessica White to step down

Barratt Developments said on Thursday that Jessica White will step down as chief financial officer on 30 June for personal reasons and leave the housebuilder at the end of July.

The search for a new CFO is being launched and a further announcement will be made in due course, the company said.

Chairman John Allan said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Jessica for her valued contribution to the business during her fifteen years with us, not only in her four years as CFO but also in her previous senior finance roles.

“As CFO, Jessica has been an integral member of our leadership team and has played an instrumental role in driving Barratt towards our medium-term targets. We wish Jessica every success for the future.”