X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Barratt Developments CFO Jessica White to step down

by
March 4, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Barratt Developments said on Thursday that Jessica White will step down as chief financial officer on 30 June for personal reasons and leave the housebuilder at the end of July.
The search for a new CFO is being launched and a further announcement will be made in due course, the company said.

Chairman John Allan said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Jessica for her valued contribution to the business during her fifteen years with us, not only in her four years as CFO but also in her previous senior finance roles.

“As CFO, Jessica has been an integral member of our leadership team and has played an instrumental role in driving Barratt towards our medium-term targets. We wish Jessica every success for the future.”

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine