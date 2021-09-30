Beever and Struthers and Pareto Financial Planning announce strategic partnership as they look forward to the future

Accountants and business advisors Beever and Struthers have formed a partnership with Pareto Financial Planning to provide their staff and clients with award-winning independent financial and wealth management advice.

The two Manchester-based firms will work closely together to ensure staff and clients of Beever and Struthers benefit from tailored and strategic financial advice and support. The partnership means Pareto specialist advisor Chris Colclough will be based at the head office of Beever and Struthers at St George’s House, Chester Road, Manchester sharing his expertise with staff and national clients of the wider firm covering Blackburn, Birmingham, and London.

Maria Hallows, Executive Partner of Beever and Struthers (pictured) said: “We look forward to our exciting and progressive partnership with Pareto Financial Planning, which demonstrates how Beever and Struthers is dedicated to ensuring our clients benefit from the independent and beneficial advice they require. Through this partnership we will be able to help our clients make informed decisions, reflecting both their personal and business needs, recognising that every client is different.

“Working with Pareto in this way means we can provide a seamless service, including investment advice, measures to protect wealth, planning for retirement, and more general corporate advice, for example reviewing employee

benefit packages. We recognise that we need to practice what we preach, and so the starting point for this partnership is ensuring our valued staff have access to all the expertise and support Pareto can bring. Chris becoming embedded in our team is fundamental to the success of this venture. We believe the wider range of services and support offered by Pareto aligns with our strategy of achieving better for, and with, our clients”.

Stuart Carswell, Director at Pareto Financial Planning, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Beever and Struthers as part of our continued growth plans to work with accountants and provide them with a robust financial services proposition. We look forward to developing a successful long-term relationship with an ambitious and like-minded professional practice. The partnership exploits the natural synergies between us, offering a holistic approach to financial advice. I believe our shared focus on ensuring a positive client outcome in everything we do will cement the success of the relationship going forwards.”