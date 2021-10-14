Begley Brown and Lamb Financial achieve CISI AFPF status

The CISI has announced that Begley Brown Financial Solutions Ltd of Glasgow and Lamb Financial based in Newcastle have both achieved Accredited Financial Planning FirmTM status.

The firms have joined an exclusive list of 67 CISI Accredited Financial Planning Firms that have demonstrated their professionalism by meeting the highest standards of excellence in financial planning.

Consumers can find the list of AFPFs in their area by accessing the CISI’s Wayfinder website.

Sally Plant, CISI Head of Financial Planning said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Begley Brown Financial Solutions Ltd and Lamb Financial to join the CISI as Accredited Financial Planning Firms. It is pleasing to see more firms wanting to gain the accreditation and recognising the value in having Certified Financial PlannerTM professionals within their firms.”

Chris Brown (left in above photo) Managing Director of Begley Brown said: “Most of our clients are successful business owners who have committed their lives to their businesses and as they transition into retirement we believe great financial planning can help them get the most of out of their wealth and perhaps to see life through a different lens.

“Gaining Accredited Financial Planning Firm™ status from the CISI is a milestone for us as a business, recognising the excellence of the work that we do and demonstrates our commitment to providing the best possible financial planning experience to all of our clients.”

David Lamb CFPTM MCSI, (pictured above) Director of Lamb Financial said: ‘We have always believed that focusing on helping our clients to achieve the desired lifestyle, without the fear of running out of money, is a fundamental part of our service and that financial planning should be seen as a profession, not just as a distribution channel for the financial services industry.

“We are delighted that our values have been recognised as matching the CISI’s high standards of financial planning excellence and we look forward to helping to bring professional financial planning to the forefront of financial services.”