Since 2012, Ben Constable Maxwell has provided Corporate Governance and ESG support to M&G’s global equity investment teams. He has played a central role in the integration of ESG at M&G and leads on Impact for the M&G Positive Impact Fund.

On Tuesday May 19th, Ben will be here speaking live to advisers, providing an insight into how investors can allocate capital to make a difference, as well as generate a financial return.

He will address the issue that the world is facing a rising tide of societal challenges, from the potential chaos associated with the breakdown of our climate, to unsustainable levels of waste and pollution, to vast and growing social inequality.

Governments around the world lack the resources needed to deal with these challenges on their own; for example, to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, it has been estimated that some US$6 trillion a year will need to be spent – but government alone cannot foot this bill, with an annual funding gap assessed to be in the region of some US$2.5 trillion.

Because of this, investment capital is vital, and impact investors are playing an increasingly pivotal role in directing this capital where it is most needed.

This session will cover:

The difference between ESG and impact investing

The common myths associated with responsible investing

The principles of impact investing and how they can be applied to listed equities

How to construct a diversified, multi-themed impact portfolio

For your invitation and to book your place for this important ESG event, please click here