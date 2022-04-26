Benchmark Academy delivers on aim to build next generation of Chartered Financial Planners

Benchmark Capital launched the Benchmark Academy in January 2022. The Academy is a dedicated resource which will help build successful careers in financial planning across a range of roles, but with an overall focus on building the next generation of chartered financial planners.

The Academy today reports the early success of its programme. Starting with the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) R05 Financial Protection, this initial cohort of delegates have achieved an exceptional 92% first time pass rate following just 4 weeks of study. This pass rate is significantly higher than the CII 2021 average of 79%. In addition, the Academy is reporting 9.5/10 delegate feedback on the programme content, ease of access, and tutor engagement.

As noted earlier this year, the first cohort of 26 candidates commenced their Financial Planning Diploma in January 2022, benefitting from a structured pathway that includes a blend of eLearning, digital and multi-media support as well as live training events.

Graduating through Benchmark’s bespoke programme, which is delivered in partnership with Redmill Advance, will be possible more quickly and at a highly competitive price than other similar propositions, and focusses on ensuring that the individuals get the balance of skills required to be a competent adviser. The Benchmark Academy includes the diploma qualification completion time in as little as 41 weeks, and also offers delegates seeking entry level pathways for paraplanning and administration certificates, to offer a route into the profession.

Ed Dymott, Managing Director Wealth, Benchmark, commented:

“We’re delighted to see the first cohort of the Benchmark Academy achieve such great success on the first step of their journey to becoming chartered financial planners. Our goal is to create the next generation of the best qualified advisers, paraplanners and administrators, to develop a rich pool of diverse talent who will be the future leaders in financial advice.”

David Tait, Co-Founder & Director of Redmill Advance, commented:

“It’s great to see such strong results early in the academy programme. This is testament not only to our market leading learning content and highly talented team but to the commitment and dedication of each Benchmark delegate. With these early results its clear we are on track for a very successful Benchmark Academy that will ensure a highly skilled generation of future financial planners.