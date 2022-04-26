X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Benchmark Academy delivers on aim to build next generation of Chartered Financial Planners

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
April 26, 2022
in News
Share this story
Businessmen working together to build a colored puzzle. Concept of teamwork, partnership, integration and startup.
Share this story

Benchmark Capital launched the Benchmark Academy in January 2022. The Academy is a dedicated resource which will help build successful careers in financial planning across a range of roles, but with an overall focus on building the next generation of chartered financial planners. 

The Academy today reports the early success of its programme. Starting with the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) R05 Financial Protection, this initial cohort of delegates have achieved an exceptional 92% first time pass rate following just 4 weeks of study. This pass rate is significantly higher than the CII 2021 average of 79%. In addition, the Academy is reporting 9.5/10 delegate feedback on the programme content, ease of access, and tutor engagement.

As noted earlier this year, the first cohort of 26 candidates commenced their Financial Planning Diploma in January 2022, benefitting from a structured pathway that includes a blend of eLearning, digital and multi-media support as well as live training events.

Graduating through Benchmark’s bespoke programme, which is delivered in partnership with Redmill Advance, will be possible more quickly and at a highly competitive price than other similar propositions, and focusses on ensuring that the individuals get the balance of skills required to be a competent adviser. The Benchmark Academy includes the diploma qualification completion time in as little as 41 weeks, and also offers delegates seeking entry level pathways for paraplanning and administration certificates, to offer a route into the profession.

Ed Dymott, Managing Director Wealth, Benchmark, commented: 

“We’re delighted to see the first cohort of the Benchmark Academy achieve such great success on the first step of their journey to becoming chartered financial planners. Our goal is to create the next generation of the best qualified advisers, paraplanners and administrators, to develop a rich pool of diverse talent who will be the future leaders in financial advice.”

David Tait, Co-Founder & Director of Redmill Advance, commented: 

“It’s great to see such strong results early in the academy programme. This is testament not only to our market leading learning content and highly talented team but to the commitment and dedication of each Benchmark delegate. With these early results its clear we are on track for a very successful Benchmark Academy that will ensure a highly skilled generation of future financial planners. 

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine