X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Berenberg raises target price on Aggreko

by
March 8, 2021
in The Broker
Share this story
Share this story

Analysts at Berenberg more than doubled their target price on Aggreko from 410.0p to 880.0p on Monday after a buy-out offer from a consortium made up of TDR Capital and I Squared was recommended by the group’s board.
Berenberg said the 880.0p per share offer represented a 39% premium to Aggreko’s closing price on 4 February and believes the valuation to be more “easily justified” by private markets and sees the upside risk from a viable higher counter-offer as being low.

“The offer is a significant premium to the pre-offer period share price,” said Berenberg.

Given the risk and significant investment involved in Aggreko’s strategy, the German bank thinks shares will likely revert back to between 600.0p and 650.0p in event of the bid not being accepted by shareholders or the offer being taken off the table.

“Unlocking the value of private equity would take longer as a public company given the constraints on leverage,” said the analysts, who highlighted that this limits the company’s flexibility to pivot towards attractive end-markets and deserves a discount.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine