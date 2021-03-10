X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Berenberg raises target price on ITV

by
March 10, 2021
in The Broker
Share this story
Share this story

Analysts at Berenberg raised their target price on broadcaster ITV from 95.0p to 112.0p on Wednesday but raised questions about the group’s advertising revenues when “normal life” resumes.
While Berenberg said there were extra savings, extra investment and higher Britbox losses in ITV’s full-year earnings, it believes that the real driver of the group’s future profitability would be how advertisers respond to consumer freedom.

The German bank stated demand for advertising was “strong” in April, as advertisers anticipate consumer spending on categories like autos, non-food retail and travel, but noted that ITV would also equally benefit from the fact that next month, Britons will still be “mostly stuck at home watching television”.

Berenberg added that if Boris Johnson’s planned timetable holds up, however, consumers will be out and about this summer, and stated that the appeal of programmes like Love Island and football “may be less than anticipated”.

“In such a scenario, we do not believe advertisers will allocate more money to in-home advertising (the cost of which will rise as viewership declines), but will rather increase marketing in out-of-home categories, which offer low ad prices and strong audience growth,” said the analysts, who also reiterated their ‘hold’ rating on the stock.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine