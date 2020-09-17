King & Shaxson won the title of ‘Best Ethical Discretionary Fund Manager’ at this year’s Moneyfacts Investment Life & Pensions awards that took place last week.

It marks the third year that they have been placed in the top three amongst all competitors in the UK ethical discretionary market.

A spokesman said: ‘We are extremely proud to be recognised by a leading industry award, and it is a reflection of the hard work and dedication we put in to ensure your clients’ portfolios reflect their values.’

Wayne Bishop, CEO of King & Shaxson Asset Management said:

“Whilst thanks must go to my team and Moneyfacts for recognising us for this award, I would also like to thank our clients for their continued support, as more and more investors now want to see their funds aligned to promote positive environmental and social change; we look forward to another year ahead working with you.”

“We are really proud to be recognised as the number one ethical discretionary fund manager in the UK, especially when you look at the competitive nature of the market place as more and more DFMs try their hand at ethical investing. Our foundations were laid back in 2002, which has meant we have built a strong offering that has stood the test of time and look forward to what the future has to offer.”