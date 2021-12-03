X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Best to wait for more data on Omicron before hiking Bank Rate, BoE’s Saunders says

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
December 3, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

One of the most hawkish top Bank of England officials said at the end of the week that it might be best to wait for more information on the implications of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, before hiking short-term interest rates.
In remarks prepared for a speech, Michael Saunders said: “”At present, given the new Omicron COVID variant has only been detected quite recently, there could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence on its possible effects on public health outcomes and hence on the economy.”

Nonetheless, Saunders, one of the most hawkish members of the Monetary Policy Committee, was quick to point out that waiting too long to raise Bank Rate carried its own costs, including from a tighter labour market and already higher inflation expectations.

“At present, given the new Omicron COVID variant has only been detected quite recently, there could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence on its possible effects on public health outcomes and hence on the economy,” he said.

His forecast was for higher short-term interest rates over the next few quarters.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine