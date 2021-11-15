bfinance fee study: Fees fall significantly in some ESG and impact strategy types

A new study from bfinance, the independent investment consultancy, has revealed that institutional asset management fees have fallen significantly in a number of asset classes – particularly certain ESG or Impact strategy types.

Pricing compression is evident in well-established strategies such as ESG Equities and Renewable Energy Infrastructure. Meanwhile, newer strategy types such as Impact Equities and ‘Article 9’ funds are offering substantial discounts versus rack rates.

This biennial survey reviews a range of asset classes and strategies, identifying notable fee reductions in certain strategy types and sub-sectors.

