@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Boris Johnson pressed on self-employed exclusion from COVID-19 relief during PMQs. Northern Rock ‘mortgage prisoners’ gather support for an inquiry. Across the Atlantic Bill Ackman hedges on market complacency following vaccine bounce.

First, ECB urged to raise its inflation target.

Inflation is stuck at -0.3% in the eurozone as the impact of the pandemic and emergency tax cuts drive down the cost of living https://t.co/gCYSELJgc0 — Telegraph Business (@telebusiness) November 11, 2020

The Turkish economy sees a bounce.

Lira appreciates below 8 per USD, BIST 100 stamps a new all-time high after Pres. Erdogan says he supports new CBRT governor, and will focus on confidence building in economy. Market wins. — Tuğçe Özsoy (@Daphniful) November 11, 2020

2020 has lead to a gulf between the haves, and the have nots says Paul Stocks.

There's been previous chat as to the impact #covid #lockdown has had on peoples finances. Pics below are further food for thought… Sadly (but not unexpectedly) it appears covid is driving a wedge even further between "the haves" and "the have nots"@sambrodbeck @simonnread pic.twitter.com/dWO7av7EoQ — Paul Stocks (@Paul_Stocks_IFA) November 11, 2020

Keir Starmer presses Boris Johnson on self-employed relief at PMQ’s.

.@Keir_Starmer pushes @BorisJohnson at #PMQs on the self-employed excluded from COVID-19 support. PM says “we have done everything we possibly can to help” and “the best way to get jobs back is to continue on the path of driving the virus down”. #ExcludedUK #ForgottenLtd — Dan Martin (@Dan_Martin) November 11, 2020

Northern Rock ‘Mortgage Prisoners’ gather interest in an inquiry.

In 2018, I made a @BBCPanorama with @andyverity showing damage wreaked by gov on those with Northern Rock mortgages and creation of mortgage prisoners. Hoping this @MoneySavingExp @lse_london report is a big step forward to free them, & gathers support for an inquiry. https://t.co/rKFO4r5Q4j — Cat McShane (@CatMcShane) November 11, 2020

Bill Ackman hedges on companies struggling to pay their debts following pandemic.

Free to watch Video highlights of @BillAckman's keynote discussion with @OrtencaAl at our FT Dealmakers Summit yesterday where he reveals his new big hedge position. https://t.co/1OfC2Vr7Xh — Arash Massoudi (@ArashMassoudi) November 11, 2020

