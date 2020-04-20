@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ‘Future Fund’ has received a warm welcome on Twitter. The fund is a “billion-pound support package for innovative firms hit by coronavirus.”

Sunak’s Tweet has brought together interesting comments within the last few hours. So far concerns seems to focus on what companies will get priority, but it’s a shot in the arm for the most promising start-ups affected by Coronavirus.

Britain is a global leader when it comes to innovation. Our start-ups and businesses driving research and development are one of our great economic strengths. That’s why today I’m launching a billion-pound support package for innovative firms hit by coronavirus. #FutureFund — Rishi Sunak #StayHomeSaveLives (@RishiSunak) April 20, 2020

@petercunnane retweets @InnFin with ‘#PutFinTechToWork’ and hails the announcement as a positive step to help FinTech survive the current Crisis.

This announcement will ensure our FinTech businesses have the required access to funds, helping them to survive this crisis, and enabling us to #PutFinTechToWork https://t.co/zb4VLz8zX0 — Peter Cunnane (@petercunnane) April 20, 2020

Though the response has been largely positive the programme is still falling under scrutiny. Some importnant questions asked by @Kieranleehill. Many have highlighted problems far less politely.

Questions arising from this morning's #FutureFund announcement: 1. Priority to startups in sectors hit hardest – Travel, Food & Bev, Events etc.? 2. Will angel money qualify for the match? 3. Will companies that have just closed / closing rounds now, qualify? https://t.co/FAhLTW0b3u — Kieran Hill (@Kieranleehill) April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the response to the Job Retention Scheme Portal was tentative at first. Perhaps this tweet gets across the sentiment, check out the comments for some tips on the process too.

Live scenes at #HMRC as the Job Retention Scheme opens pic.twitter.com/yjO4SiTnpv — Si (@SiJ0077) April 20, 2020

Journalist James Hurley tweeted it’s “held up pretty well.” Though many were quick to highight quirks and confusions of the application process the HMRC Twitter account was very quick to reply to people with advice and help on the process.

Impressively, HMRC furlough portal seems to have held up pretty well so far this morning. Lots of businesses saying it's been a smooth process. Anyone having any issues? — James Hurley (@jameshurley) April 20, 2020

Let us know what your thoughts are on these tweets.

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG