The price of Bitcoin fell 12% this morning, falling under the $30,000 mark after a weekend boom. Bitcoin has swiftly bounced back over the $30,000, but many detractors share concerns. Elsewhere FCA under pressure after former HBOS chief made £13 million following his role in banks near collapse.

Firstly, Ali Baba and Ant Group mastermind Jack Ma has not been seen in 2 months. His disappearance follows the suspension of Ant Group’s IPO.

Jack Ma hasn't been seen in public since the Chinese government torpedoed the Ant Financial IPO. And he just skipped his annual appearance on a TV show he helped create https://t.co/EIEjelZ7ee — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) January 4, 2021

Chinese markets start 2021 in a very strong position.

Mainland Chinese stocks flexing hard to start 2021. pic.twitter.com/z2Jhu9ds2t — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) January 4, 2021

Mark Dowding, Chief Investment Officer for BlueBay, discusses central bank debt cancelation in the FT.

BlueBay CIO: it’s time to think about debt cancellation https://t.co/pqWnmTnb9e via @financialtimes — Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) January 4, 2021

Former HBOS chief, Andy Hornby, who could be in the crosshairs of an FCA investigation made £13 million following since HBOS’ near total collapse in 2008.

Being held partially responsible for the downfall of a major bank would probably wreck most people’s career. But not Andy Hornby’s. The former HBOS chief, 53, has taken on a string of lucrative roles and made more than £13million since…" https://t.co/kUaYn022uZ — Joanne Rossouw (@JoanneRossouw) January 2, 2021

Bitcoin plummeted this morning, falling 12%.

Neeraj K. Agrawal, who works in communications for cryptocurrency think tank Coin Center takes a jab at Bitcoin detractors.

Bitcoin just crashed ~8%. This proves, as I have been saying for the last 5 years, that it is a terrible investment — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) January 4, 2021

