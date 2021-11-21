Black Friday 2021: 386,243 tonnes of carbon predicted to be produced in 24 Hours

New research from money.co.uk predicts that online shopping this Black Friday could release up to 386,243 tonnes of carbon – the equivalent to 215,778 return flights between London and Sydney, and the same weight as 3,679 blue whales.

The experts predict that, with sales estimated to fall by at least 10% vs last year, Black Friday 2021 could be responsible for 386,243 tonnes of carbon emissions – down 11% from last year’s figure.

How carbon conscious are the UK’s online shoppers?