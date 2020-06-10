Following the launch of Blackfinch Asset Management, investment specialist Blackfinch Group is to launch four Adaptation Funds. The new multi-asset unit trusts signal Blackfinch Asset Management’s move into the retail investment space.

Since the amendment to Assessing Suitability in MiFid II, growing numbers of financial advisers are seeking optimal outsourced investment solutions, in order to cater to clients’ ethical investment concerns. Industry surveys and client feedback indicate that over half of financial advisers now use the third-party model, with managed portfolios, and four out of five expect the demand for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) propositions to increase.

The new funds have been developed to meet increasing demand from investors for solutions which are fully aligned with ESG considerations. This is alongside being structured to meet the ongoing requirement for diversification across markets, geographies and asset classes.

Blackfinch Asset Management’s current managed portfolio service (MPS) has been successfully providing actively managed investments that are global and diversified in nature through collective investment schemes. Alongside the MPS, the Blackfinch Asset Management Adaptation Funds also offer active management, with similar geographic and asset class diversity, but across a broader investment universe.

This includes investment trusts employing both active and passive management styles along with exchange-traded funds, bonds and equities. In constructing the portfolios, the managers develop a proprietary strategic asset allocation, and do not place undue bias on any single geographic region.

While the Adaptation funds are unconstrained in terms of exposure to asset classes, regions and styles, just as with the MPS the managers always work within each investor’s predetermined risk boundaries.

