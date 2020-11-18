In line with its continued growth, independent investment specialist Blackfinch Group has expanded its expert Distribution team with new hire Cath Faulds. She brings extensive experience, with over 16 years in the financial services industry.

Cath spent the last five years working as Director of Distribution Partnership at SimplyBiz, where she led successful teams to deliver excellent service, above and beyond client expectations.

“I am excited to join a fantastic team at Blackfinch, to work together to deliver outstanding service to our adviser partner firms. We will work closely to understand key objectives and goals to build truly unique partnerships.”

Prior to SimplyBiz, Cath worked at the Institute of Financial Planning for over 11 years as Business Development Director. Cath holds a master’s in Forensic Psychology from the University of Liverpool.

At Blackfinch, Cath will be focused on ensuring positive experiences and outcomes for advisers and investors, along with internal stakeholders. Her specific focus will be the delivery of the Blackfinch Adaptations Partnership Programme (APP), accessed through Blackfinch Asset Management. She will also help to manage the internal Business Development team.

The APP draws on Blackfinch’s evolutionary values to help advisers and their clients adapt, evolve and thrive. Advisers can access expertise across the Group to aid their firm’s growth and overall direction. This covers marketing, human resources, technology, strategic development and more. Blackfinch forms long-term partnerships with advisers, supporting each to best serve clients, evaluate their business, and plan for success.

Jerry Price, Chief Distribution Officer at Blackfinch, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Cath to Blackfinch. Her skill and knowledge in providing an excellent client experience is aligned with our commitment to deliver a high-quality service based on value and expertise. She will make a key contribution to the APP as we work with each adviser partner firm, providing support at every stage and for every aspect of their business”.