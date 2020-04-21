In line with its plans for significant development over the next few months, Blackfinch has hired Jason Williams as Distribution Director from UK Wealth Manager Brewin Dolphin.

Blackfinch is well-known for its unique and collaborative approach to working with IFAs across all its products. In particular, the team has set itself apart in the crowded outsourcing space with an MPS founded on working in partnership with advisers. The new appointment forms part of Blackfinch’s strategy to take its MPS offerings to the next level.

Previously, Williams worked as a Business Development Manager at Brewin Dolphin for over eight years. Prior to this, he worked at Eagle Star Trust Company, which became part of Zurich Financial Services, as a Sales Consultant. In his new role, Williams will take responsibility for further developing Blackfinch’s partnership approach, working consultatively with business owners to help them achieve their business goals.

He commented: “In working with advisers for a number of years, I have witnessed the huge rush to outsource investments. However, over the last year, some advisers have wanted more control over their clients’ investments and are asking for their own MPS or in-house fund solution.

“Blackfinch is well positioned to provide this as its only focus is the IFA market. It is also one of the few investment managers that chooses not to have internal financial advisers.”

Richard Cook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blackfinch, stated: “I am delighted to welcome Jason Williams to Blackfinch, helping to create an even stronger team. This new hire reflects our commitment to financial advisers, which is core to our culture and how we operate.

“Our partnerships with advisers drive activity and growth across every area of our business. We are now looking forward to further expanding our capabilities and providing optimised services to advisers in the key area of discretionary fund management.”

Alex Sumner, Portfolio Manager at Blackfinch, said: “Jason is a great addition to the Blackfinch team. His extensive experience working consultatively with IFAs means he understands their space and the challenges faced by their businesses.”

Gareth Deacon, Portfolio Manager at Blackfinch, added: “It is important that we are the right cultural fit with the firms we work with. Rather than adopting a mass marketing strategy, we prefer to selectively partner with firms who can genuinely benefit from our approach to outsourcing”.

Jason Williams added: “Blackfinch has impressed me with its ability to be creative and adaptable to an adviser’s needs. Its Adviser Partnership programme demonstrates the team’s dedication to working with a firm and building a true business relationship with them.

“My job now is to take this forward. We’re looking for firms that aim to commit to working with us to help find the solutions they need to grow. In turn, we offer a huge range of opportunities to help them achieve their goals.”