Blackfinch Group, with over £300m in assets under management and administration, has launched Blackfinch Asset Management, offering adviser firms expanded capabilities and increased support. The new division replaces Blackfinch Wealth and will house Blackfinch’s managed portfolio service (MPS), formerly known as the Blackfinch Wealth MPS.

Their newly-appointed Head of Distribution, Jason Williams, brings over a decade’s experience working consultatively with advisers. Williams will spearhead Blackfinch Asset Management’s growth plans, whilst remaining focused on helping investors achieve their financial aims and advisers achieve their business goals.

Offering the key differentiators of clear investment objectives, a strong commitment to advisers and a partnership approach, the team will be working closely with adviser firms. All-encompassing support will be provided via an ongoing service tailored to each adviser firm. This covers everything from increasing revenue, profitability and efficiency to growing a firm’s brand, staff and client base.

Richard Cook, founder and CEO of Blackfinch Group, stated: “Blackfinch is a fully intermediated business with a national presence and a number of established and growing relationships with some fantastic adviser firms. I am delighted with the growth of our MPS strategy to date. The re-branding to Blackfinch Asset Management is a part of our core objective to provide strong asset management solutions to investors and work closely with advisers to enable them to achieve their own business objectives and advise their clients.”

Jason Williams, Head of Distribution at Blackfinch, added: “With Blackfinch Asset Management, we have developed a unique initiative to offer adviser firms much more than a managed investment solution. Whatever a firm needs to focus on, we are here to help in growing and sustaining adviser businesses.”