Blackfinch Group, an independent investment specialist with a heritage dating back over 25 years, has rebranded. This new branding reflects its focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. It continues working in partnership with advisers to meet investors’ evolving requirements.

The launch also sets up Blackfinch for its next phase of growth. It has expanded rapidly to become a whole-of-market investor, providing a wide range of solutions. As a hub of investment expertise, it now offers specialisms in tax-efficient investing, early-stage investing, multi-asset investing, renewable energy investing and property financing.

The rebrand draws together all its specialisms, showing that the Group is firmly rooted in investments that have a positive impact. Blackfinch was founded on evolutionary principles, inspired by the work of Charles Darwin. This heritage ensures its ESG focus, as across the Group, Blackfinch applies its values for a more sustainable future.

As part of the rebrand, Blackfinch has launched a series of sub-sites for its businesses. These cover Ventures, Investments, Asset Management, Property and Energy, along with a new site for Blackfinch Group. The new look and feel of the rebrand is evident across these online entities, as well as print materials. In line with Blackfinch’s customer focus, including supporting advisers’ work, all its updated literature is easy to access and features client-friendly wording.

Richard Cook, CEO and Founder at Blackfinch said: “We’ve grown exponentially, and we wanted to make sure our brand reflects who we are and what we care about. We’re an adviser-focused business that continuously works to meet customer needs. These include requirements for ESG-focused solutions. As a result, our vibrant new branding highlights our commitment to responsible investing, and to customers.”

In providing solutions aligned with ESG factors, Blackfinch recently launched several new products. These include the ESG-approved Adaptation Funds from Blackfinch Asset Management. It has also expanded the Adapt IHT Portfolios range from Blackfinch Investments, with two new portfolios. These bring a stronger ethical focus to its flagship Inheritance Tax offering.

Cook added: “We’ve evolved our product suite to meet increased demands for solutions fully aligned with ESG considerations. We pride ourselves on highly differentiated products and outstanding service. The distinct imagery of our new branding reinforces this, and our dedication to working towards a more sustainable world.”