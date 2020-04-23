peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to

With the Lockdown set to continue for the rest of the calander year we take a look at how business is fairing in and how it can manage.

Money given through CBILS has doubled this past week.

This week has seen the total amount of lending in the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) double from last week. The total is now £2.8bn, up from £1.45bn, according to UK Finance data.#businessloan #COVID19 #economy https://t.co/ihidmGIOgI — Cobley Desborough (@CobDes) April 23, 2020

Blackmore Bond goes bust leaving their investors wanting £45 million.

Blackmore Bond collapses owing investors £45m https://t.co/i4fLKonHId — Money Marketing (@_moneymarketing) April 23, 2020

In Scotland Business Interuption Insurance has not been paid to many companies seeking it.

I've had many emails from businesses who have Business Interruption insurance – often covering pandemics and forced closures – whose claims have been rejected. I have written to the FCA and UK Gov asking for pressure to be brought, and that claims be upheld wherever possible. pic.twitter.com/Z5s5zWxrlS — Alison Thewliss (@alisonthewliss) April 22, 2020

Check out this conversation on how to scale working from home.

The visual evidence for how profoundly the lockdown has slowed industry can be seen in here.

Some of the world's most polluted cities are breathing much cleaner air during coronavirus lockdowns.

New Delhi's air pollution dropped 60% in three weeks. Watch ⬇ https://t.co/8Q1kGtU7Cy (Video via @QuickTake) pic.twitter.com/GvbHHzcsPo — Bloomberg (@business) April 23, 2020

