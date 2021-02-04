Following assurances given at Everton FC’s AGM, Blankstone Sington has this week recommenced trading of Everton FC shares following the firm’s decision in December to suspend trading.

With the knowledge of the Everton Shareholders Association, Blankstone Sington suspended trading following reports that Farhad Moshiri, the majority owner of Everton Football Club was expected to engage in a £250m debt-for-equity deal.

Following assurances at the club’s AGM on 14th January that they do not anticipate any changes to existing shareholder rights, Blankstone Sington has recommenced trading of Everton FC shares.

The club also confirmed that whilst the overall share ownership percentages will change, there will be no practical change for existing shareholders.

Commenting on the decision to recommence trading, Neil Blankstone, Director of Blankstone Sington, said:

“Interest in Everton FC shares has been considerable over the last few days. Transactions have already taken place at the matched bargain price of £3,500 per share and with interest as it is, I can foresee that sellers may well be looking for a higher price going forward.

“We anticipate completing further transactions today at the current price, but it may be that sellers will now deem that the current valuation is no longer a reflection of either the true value of the club nor the pent-up demand which appears to exist for these shares.”

Everton shareholders who have queries related to this matter are asked to email [email protected] or see the Everton Shareholders Association website for more information.