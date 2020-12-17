Blankstone Sington were awarded ‘ones to watch’ for Best AIM Portfolio Service, last night at the sixth annual Growth Investor Awards.

The evening, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, took place over Zoom last night 16th December. The panel of 34 prestigious judges scrutinised 107 entries in 21 categories, the most entries in the history of the event.

Blankstone Sington have been managing their clients’ savings and investments since 1976, with Neil S. Blankstone joining the board in 1999.

Neil S. Blankstone, MCSI, Lead Investment Manager for Blankstone Sington said,

I’d like to acknowledge all my colleagues, past and present, for all their hard work – Blankstone Sington is a real team effort and this service more than any, which deals in probably the oldest, truest form of stock market investment requires a dedication to the job in hand that often goes way beyond what might reasonably be expected.

Blankstone continued,