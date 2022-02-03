X

X

BoE announces UK bank rate rise to 0.5%

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
February 3, 2022
in News
At its meeting ending on 2 February 2022, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee  (MPC) voted by a majority of 5-4 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 0.5%. Those members in the minority preferred to increase Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 0.75%.

The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to begin to reduce the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, by ceasing to reinvest maturing assets. The Committee also voted unanimously for the Bank of England to begin to reduce the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, by ceasing to reinvest maturing assets and by a programme of corporate bond sales to be completed no earlier than towards the end of 2023 that should unwind fully the stock of corporate bond purchases.

You can read the BoE’s full summary and minutes HERE

