BoE chief economist Andrew Haldane to step down in June

The Bank of England said on Tuesday that chief economist Andy Haldane is leaving in June.

Haldane is leaving the Bank to become chief executive of the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA).

Governor Andrew Bailey said: “Andy has been an exemplary public servant over his more than three decades at the Bank, making major contributions to the Bank’s work in financial stability and monetary policymaking.

“He has also been an imaginative and creative thinker on the wide range of issues the UK economy faces, as well as helping create and drive forward new ways for the Bank to engage with the public. He will be sorely missed but I know the RSA will be well served by Andy as chief executive.”

Haldane has worked for the central bank for more than 30 years, leading both its financial stability and monetary analysis areas and serving as a member on the Financial Policy Committee and Monetary Policy Committee.