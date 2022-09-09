X

BoE delays rate decision after Queen Elizabeth’s death

By Michele Maatouk
Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
September 9, 2022
in Economic News
The Bank of England said on Friday that it will delay its next interest rate decision by a week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
“In light of the period of national mourning now being observed in the United Kingdom, the September 2022 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee has been postponed for a period of one week,” it said.

“The Committee’s decision will be announced at 12pm on 22 September.”

The Bank is expected to lift rates by between 50 and 75 basis points at it looks to tackle surging inflation.

