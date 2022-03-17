BoE hikes rates to 0.75% as expected

The Bank of England hiked interest rates as expected on Thursday by 25 basis points.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to lift rates to 0.75%, with only deputy governor Jon Cunliffe voting against a hike. This marked the third time the Bank has upped interest rates in four months as it looks to combat surging inflation.

Inflation is currently at a 30-year high of 5.5%, versus the Bank’s target of 2%.