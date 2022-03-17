X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

BoE hikes rates to 0.75% as expected

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
March 17, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
esg climate green
Share this story

The Bank of England hiked interest rates as expected on Thursday by 25 basis points.
The Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to lift rates to 0.75%, with only deputy governor Jon Cunliffe voting against a hike. This marked the third time the Bank has upped interest rates in four months as it looks to combat surging inflation.

Inflation is currently at a 30-year high of 5.5%, versus the Bank’s target of 2%.

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine