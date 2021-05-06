X

BoE stands pat, Haldane casts dissenting vote

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
May 6, 2021
in Economic News
The Bank of England stood pat on monetary policy on Thursday to support the recovery and ensure that consumer price inflation returned to its 2.0% target sustainably.
As expected by economists, Bank Rate was kept at 0.1%, the stock of corporate bond purchases at £20bn and the stock of UK government bonds purchased at £875bn.

Unexpectedly however, the outgoing chief economist at the BoE, Andrew Haldane, voted against the third of those measures, voting instead for a reduction from £875bn to £825bn.

The pound spiked sharply lower immediately following news of the split decision but by 1205BST had regained its poise and was trading at 1.3905.

— More to follow —

