X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

BoE warns against ‘premature tightening’ in policy

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
June 24, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Rate-setters at the Bank of England voted unanimously to keep Bank Rate at its current level, warning against a “premature tightening” in policy.
“Policy should both lean strongly against downside risks to the outlook and ensure that the recovery was not undermined by a premature tightening in monetary conditions,” the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting said.

“Most members judged that the conditions set out in the MPC’s existing policy guidance, which were in any case necessary but not sufficient conditions for any future tightening in monetary policy, were not met.”

Bank chief economist, Andrew Haldane, however, continued pushing for a reduction in asset purchases.

Even so, the results of both votes, on the level of Bank Rate and the target size of asset purchases, were correctly anticipated by the consensus.

Bank Rate therefore stayed at 0.10%, the target for the asset purchase programme £875bn and that for corporate bonds at £20bn.

Significantly, the MPC said Bank of England staff had revised their projection for the level of UK gross domestic product in the second quarter higher by one and a half percentage points relative to their May forecasts.

Output in “a number” of sectors was in fact now above its pre-Covid levels, but remained “materially below” in others.

Furthermore, inflation was only likely to exceed 3.0% for a “temporary” period and the direct impact of higher commodity prices on consumer price inflation was expected to be “transitory”.

Inflation expectations in the UK meanwhile remained “well anchored”.

Regarding the potential implications of the new Delta variant of Covid-19, policy-makers said they “were likely to be relatively small compared with the impact of previous stages” but downside risks nevertheless remained.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine