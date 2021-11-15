X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

BoE’s Bailey ‘very uneasy’ over rising inflation

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
November 15, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he was “very uneasy” about the outlook for inflation.
Speaking at the Treasury Select Committee hearing, Bailey said his vote to keep interest rates on hold at a record low of 0.1% this month had been a “very close call”. He also insisted that the Bank had never said it would lift rates at the meeting, after the move surprised markets.

The Bank voted 7-2 to keep rates unchanged, with Catherine Mann and Michael Saunders opting for a rate hike.

“As a point of guidance, in terms of emphasising the primacy of the inflation target and the link to medium-term inflation expectations, I thought it was critical that we put our foot down at that point,” Bailey said. “I am concerned that there is a view in some quarters that we’ve gone off that and just sort of never admitted it. It’s not true.”

Still, Bailey said he was “very uneasy about the inflation situation”.

“It is not of course where we wanted to be, to have inflation above target,” he said.

Figures released last month by the Office for National Statistics showed consumer price inflation dipped to 3.1% in September from 3.2% the month before, coming in well above the Bank’s 2% target. It is expected to reach 5% by April next year, which would be the highest level for a decade.

MPC member Michael Saunders said he voted for a rate rise because of the tight labour market and signs there had been a pick-up in wage growth, but he dismissed comparisons with the 1970s.

“There is no risk of a wage price spiral in the UK,” he said. “Talk of a return to the 1970s is completely misplaced. The economy has changed in many ways since then.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine