There’s still time to book your place on this workshop which takes place next Wednesday, 21 October.

It’s the first of three to be hosted by Sam Adams (formerly of Dimensional Fund Advisors). Not only does Sam know a thing or two about ESG but also is ideally placed to bring a different perspective to those advisers, planners and paraplanners who are looking for an evidenced-based approach to this important investment discipline.

Combining the obvious appeal of ESG investing with sound principles of evidence-based investing is clearly an attractive concept for financial planners and advisers. That’s where EBI – Evidence Based Investments – comes in.

You can join EBI’s exclusive online workshops with Sam Adams, Non-Exec Director at EBI, for in depth look at ESG, the latest developments within the sustainable finance space and how the financial advisory community can adapt to best serve investors.

Register now for Sam’s first session which takes place on 21 October 2020 from 2pm until 3pm.

Book your place here

This will be followed by two further workshop sessions which will also be hosted by Sam Adams, taking place on 18 November and 9 December. Sam will take you on an educational journey covering a number of areas including, but not limited to; looking at the full spectrum of ESG investing, how ESG can be communicated to clients with stories and explanations, and (in true EBI style) a look at what the academic evidence says on ESG. You’ll also find out how the upcoming MIDI II regulations may impact your business.

Book your place here for 18th November

Book your place here for 9th December

All three workshops will be CPD applicable, aiming to give you the confidence to introduce ESG to clients by providing templates and advice on presenting ESG solutions to your clients.

Click here for more information about EBI Portfolios