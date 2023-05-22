Bookings now open for The CISI Financial Planning Conference 2023

The CISI Financial Planning Conference 2023 takes place on Tuesday 3 October and Wednesday 4 October 2023 at Wotton House in Surrey.

The immersive event will feature over 20 expert presenters across 20 sessions and three content streams, with up to 10 CPD hours available covering ethics, protection & pure financial planning. Tickets and more information are available here.

Speakers

The programme has been crafted by financial planners for financial planners to provide maximum opportunity to share, learn and debate with over 200 financial planners.

Professor Steve Peters, Consultant Psychiatrist, Bestselling Author & CEO Chimp Management, will be opening the conference with a session on resilience.

Steve has been a consultant to over 20 Olympic and national sporting teams including Liverpool FC, British Cycling, GB Taekwondo, England Rugby and England Football. Steve also authored the bestselling self-help book of all time in the UK, The Chimp Paradox.

Matthew P. Jarvis CFP®, Co-Founder, The Perfect RIA, and President, Jarvis Financial, will be discussing the impact of ‘playing office’ and ‘head trash’ and how to gain more time and clients.

Based in Seattle, Matthew’s focus on delivering massive value to clients and spending quality time outside of the office with his family, all while being highly profitable, has catapulted Matthew into the global league of extraordinary financial planners. He is sought-after for his no-nonsense, albeit controversial, tactics to maximise efficiency.

More speakers can be viewed at cisi.org/fpc23, with further names announced via email, social media (#financialplanning23) and on our website over the coming weeks.

Chris Morris, Head of Financial Planning Policy & Engagement, CISI, said: ‘’This year’s conference is shaping up to be one of the best with an excellent speaker lineup and an agenda that has been carefully curated by our members. The agenda will incorporate a mixture of keynote speakers and streams covering pure financial planning, practice management & paraplanning, as well as behavioral finance & technical topics. Coming together over the two days will provide a variety of new perspectives allowing us to reflect, learn and most importantly provide delegates with those all-important ‘conference takeaways’ that can be implemented to your firm and financial planning process. Myself and the wider CISI team look forward to meeting you all on 3-4 October.’’

The Financial Planning Awards 2023

Day one of the conference will conclude with a guided wine tasting and dinner at Denbies Wine Estate celebrating the winners of The Financial Planning Awards 2023.

Last year we launched ‘The Financial Planning Future Leader Award’ to celebrate exceptional individuals with huge potential. After seeking permission from Paul’s family, we are delighted to announce that the award will now be known as ‘The Paul Etheridge Financial Planning Future Leader Award’, in recognition of Paul’s passion for developing talent.

Applications for the awards are open now. More information can be viewed at cisi.org/fpawards

Wotton House

Wotton House is a country estate hotel with a rich heritage, hosting the Canadian Army during the Second World War and afterwards becoming a fire training centre for The Home Office. Its Italian gardens are grade-II listed. Overnight guests have access to the gym, pool, steam room and tennis courts.

Sponsors

The conference will feature a sponsor-led Tech Hub, with live demonstrations and an opportunity for questions. The gold sponsor for the conference is Royal London. Other sponsors include Betafolio, Blackfinch, Dimensional, Fundment, Intelliflo, Just, Tenet, and Transact.