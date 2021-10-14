X

Boundary Capital launches sustainable investing survey

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
October 14, 2021
in News
Boundary Capital is conducting a survey to improve their understanding of the rise of sustainable investing in the UK. They will also be planting one tree for every completed survey. 

Click here to complete the survey

Boundary Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage businesses which have the potential to make a significant and positive difference in society and people’s lives. The team of fund managers and entrepreneurs use their vast experience and expertise to provide commercial solutions to the environmental threats and social challenges the world faces today.

Boundary Capital is currently carrying out research exploring the views of IFAs and wealth managers in regards to responsible investing. As part of this research, Boundary Capital is calling for IFAs to complete their survey, which consists of 7 questions, aiming to deepen the team’s understanding of the growth of sustainable investing in the UK.

In addition, Boundary Capital has confirmed that the anonymised, aggregated results of the survey will be shared with all participants and that one tree will also be planted for every survey completed.

If you would like to participate in Boundary Capital’s interesting, new research by completing their survey, please click here.

