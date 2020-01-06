Charteris Treasury Portfolio Managers Limited, the London-based boutique fund manager, has announced that its HC Charteris Gold & Precious Metals fund has been ranked as the best performing UK-based investment fund in 2019.

This is the second time in four years that the fund has clinched the top spot across all sectors designated by the Investment Association, according to independent analysis of performance data compiled by FE Analytics.

The fund delivered a 52% total return over 12 months to 31 December 2019, the highest return of more than 2,500 UK-based funds over the period. It outperformed the second-best fund by approximately five percentage points and also outpaced the second-best performing fund in its own sector by about eight percentage points.

In 2016, the fund achieved a one-year gain of 134% – in a year that saw strong gains by precious metals.

The fund, a UK-regulated UCITS that is open to investment by the public, is actively managed by Ian Williams, chairman and chief investment officer of Charteris.

“We use proprietary long-term cycle analysis as well as fundamental and technical research to identify the best opportunities for superior returns,” Williams commented.

The fund invests primarily in gold and silver miners with producing assets and proven reserves and also favours an overweight position in silver miners.

“Our consistent performance over several years shows that it is possible to make good profits by investing in gold and silver assets. Although we are pleased with last year’s performance, when gold and silver saw moderate gains, the precious metals markets could be set for a much stronger year ahead. The gains made last year are now attracting renewed investor interest leading to higher inflows into our fund.”