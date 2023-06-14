Boutique Wealth Manager is Acquired by Start-Up Entrepreneur to Build a Legacy Business 

Jackson Hodge Wealth, a successful boutique wealth management firm which was founded by Chris Jackson has been acquired by Tyron Edmonds, an experienced start-up professional in the wealth management industry, brokered by Gunner & Co..

Chris is an industry veteran of 35 years and will be retiring from the business to spend more time with family and to pursue his personal interests. Chris commented that it was crucial that he find a buyer who has his clients’ best interests at heart. “From the outset it is really important that there is a shared set of values and a client-first approach. Tyron is an experienced wealth management professional who was a pleasure to deal with throughout the process.”

Tyron has recently left a well-known practice with a FTSE100 wealth management company, where he has spent the last 7 years helping to build the practice from a start-up to a successful company with 50 advisers and £1bn of funds under management.

Tyron commented that, “it is challenging finding a business which is both well managed and which is a good cultural fit. Gwill at Gunner & Co. has been instrumental in helping me to find the right business and I am looking forward to continuing to build upon the strong foundation which Chris has established at Jackson Hodge Wealth. Tyron also added that, “there is a fantastic opportunity for boutique businesses which have the potential to be more responsive to the changes in technology to provide a fast and personalised service to clients”.

Tyron is joined by Ben Hayward who has a successful background in the British military and the insurance industry before starting his career as an adviser. Chris commented that, “Tyron and Ben will be a good fit for my clients both of whom have a passion for building a wealth management business based on long-standing relationships and intergenerational planning.”