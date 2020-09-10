@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

On Twitter today; Credit Suisse reveals plans for Revolut and N26 challenger bank rival. The ONS has completed a survey covering all UK industry sectors and found 96% of business reported they were currently trading. BP take £850m stake in two offshore wind farms, in a deal with Equinor.

Credit Suisse is launching a rival to Revolut and N26.

Credit Suisse to launch Revolut and N26 digital banking rival https://t.co/iPt6vLTIMa pic.twitter.com/pwDGY0siJU — City A.M. (@CityAM) September 10, 2020

A new ONS survey reveals across all industries 96% of businesses reported they were currently trading.

96% of responding businesses across all industries reported they were currently trading https://t.co/5h03C8LAzD pic.twitter.com/mAS64HX1YJ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 10, 2020

BP take £850m stake in two offshore wind farms that are being developed by Equinor.

BP takes $1.1bn stake in offshore wind farms as it agrees Equinor deal https://t.co/H0zSS7yJz2 — Guardian Money (@guardianmoney) September 10, 2020

‘A boom for whom?’ The FT takes a deep dive into housing market activity. Check out IFA Magazines talk to an industry expert for his take, here.

A boom for whom? The FT digs deeper into the mini-boom in the housing market, with help from @aneishabev @richard_donnell and @resi_analyst https://t.co/ILla0gPd8c — George Hammond (@GeorgeNHammond) September 10, 2020

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors gave the green light for UK property funds to reopen on September 9th. Whilst most funds stay frozen, St James’s Place ‘bucks the trend.’

https://twitter.com/imogent_/status/1303964463884840960

And finally, global ETF Assets reach $7trn (£5.4trn) following $428bn (£328bn) invested this year.

Global #ETF assets reach $7trn. Read more herehttps://t.co/IGaD6NyV5E — Investment Week (@InvestmentWeek) September 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG