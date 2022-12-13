BRI Wealth Mgmt’s office Secret Santa takes a charitable turn in 2022

It’s Christmas hats off to the team at BRI Wealth Management with its 2022 ‘Mission Christmas’ initiative. This year, instead of the usual Secret Santa tradition, staff donated funds to help buy gifts for disadvantaged children and young people affected by poverty, illness, or neglect this Christmas. The initiative raised £606, ensuring that 75 children of ages ranging from toddlers to teenagers will wake up with a gift to open this Christmas morning.

BRI Wealth comments on this initiative below:

We recently created a CSR committee made up of volunteers to help coordinate, organise, and plan all existing and future endeavours. One of the first initiatives thought up by the team was to take part in ‘Mission Christmas’, conducted by Cash for Kids. Instead of buying a Secret Santa gift for each other, staff were invited to donate the money to this worthy cause which ensures that disadvantaged children and young people affected by poverty, illness, neglect, or those with additional needs in our local community will have gifts on Christmas day.

In 2021 alone, donations raised for the charity meant that 548,102 children had a visit from Santa, so naturally, we were extremely keen to get involved for 2022.

On Monday 12th December, the CSR committee counted all the donations and is pleased to announce that BRI staff raised a total of £606 for Mission Christmas.

Pictured is two of the committee members Sarah-Louise Campbell, Marketing and Emily Collingwood, Accounts dropping off the gifts they bought at one of the registered drop-off points Hickory’s restaurant in Burton Green. Thanks to all the donations from Team BRI, 75 children of ages ranging from toddlers to teenagers will wake up with a gift to open this Christmas morning.

Samantha Nixon, Wealth Management Administrator and CSR Committee member says, “Rather than doing our usual office Secret Santa, we decided to do something different this year and arrange a collection for Mission Christmas. It feels great knowing the children in our local area will receive a gift to open on Christmas Day. We hope all the families have a very Merry Christmas!”