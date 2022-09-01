British Business Investments commits up to £10m to Haatch Ventures

British Business Investments, a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the British Business Bank, today announces of up to a £10m commitment to Haatch Ventures (Haatch) through the Regional Angels Programme.

Haatch, headquartered in Stamford, Lincolnshire, is an early-stage investor and is led by founders Fred Soneya and Scott Weavers-Wright OBE, who have both founded and exited businesses themselves and have invested into more than 50 start-ups.

The commitment will allow Haatch to invest in high-growth digital and tech-enabled businesses across the UK. Haatch will invest in early-stage companies through its SEIS Fund and will provide follow-on capital to support high-performing companies through to Series A from its EIS and Follow-On EIS Funds.

Since Haatch was founded in 2013, it has invested in more than 50 early-stage digital transformation companies which are currently valued at over £400 million.

Judith Hartley, CEO, British Business Investments, said: “By investing alongside Haatch’s SEIS, EIS and follow-on funds, this commitment from British Business Investments will facilitate additional early-stage investment to smaller businesses across the UK.

The Regional Angels Programme plays a vital role in developing the early-stage funding eco-system across the UK regions and nations, bringing together patient capital, business experience and skills to support the growth of high-growth smaller businesses.’’

Fred Soneya, Partner & Co-founder, Haatch, said: “We are thrilled to be working with British Business Investments and to have their support. Their commitment enhances our financial offering to our portfolio companies and recognises the critical impact that entrepreneurs have on our economic future.

Our clear focus on digital transformation businesses has meant that we have been able to capitalise on the adoption of digitisation faced by consumers and enterprises at a pace that has accelerated over the last few years.”