X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Contact

Jobs

Tools for Advisers

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

British Business Investments commits up to £10m to Haatch Ventures

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
September 1, 2022
in GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

British Business Investments, a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the British Business Bank, today announces of up to a £10m commitment to Haatch Ventures (Haatch) through the Regional Angels Programme.

Haatch, headquartered in Stamford, Lincolnshire, is an early-stage investor and is led by founders Fred Soneya and Scott Weavers-Wright OBE, who have both founded and exited businesses themselves and have invested into more than 50 start-ups.

The commitment will allow Haatch to invest in high-growth digital and tech-enabled businesses across the UK. Haatch will invest in early-stage companies through its SEIS Fund and will provide follow-on capital to support high-performing companies through to Series A from its EIS and Follow-On EIS Funds.

Since Haatch was founded in 2013, it has invested in more than 50 early-stage digital transformation companies which are currently valued at over £400 million.

Judith Hartley, CEO, British Business Investments, said: “By investing alongside Haatch’s SEIS, EIS and follow-on funds, this commitment from British Business Investments will facilitate additional early-stage investment to smaller businesses across the UK.

The Regional Angels Programme plays a vital role in developing the early-stage funding eco-system across the UK regions and nations, bringing together patient capital, business experience and skills to support the growth of high-growth smaller businesses.’’

Fred Soneya, Partner & Co-founder, Haatch, said: “We are thrilled to be working with British Business Investments and to have their support. Their commitment enhances our financial offering to our portfolio companies and recognises the critical impact that entrepreneurs have on our economic future.

Our clear focus on digital transformation businesses has meant that we have been able to capitalise on the adoption of digitisation faced by consumers and enterprises at a pace that has accelerated over the last few years.”

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine