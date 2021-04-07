X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Britons spend £150m more on Easter confectionery – NielsenIQ

WebFinancialGroupbyWebFinancialGroup
April 7, 2021
in Share Cast Feed
Share this story
Share this story

People in the UK spent around £150m more on chocolate during the past Easter holidays than in 2020.
According to data from NielsenIQ, Britons spent a total of £439 on confectionaries ahead of Easter, marking a 34% rise compared to the same period last year.

Forced to remain home due to the coronavirus and the ensuing lockdowns, Britons turned to buying treats at the supermarket to enjoy at home.

Clothing sales meanwhile doubled to £313m, while sales of homeware were up 61%, and those of garden items by 92%, with the latter two increasing by £175m.

In overall terms however, grocery spending fell 2.9% over the four-week period when compared with that just after England’s first national lockdown last year and the stockpiling that came with it.

However, British shoppers still spent £1bn more on groceries in the four weeks than they did in the same period in 2019.

“It’s clear that as we draw ever closer to the end of lockdown, consumers have been looking ahead to spring and indulging in some retail therapy, ranging from Easter chocolate to some new clothing or accessories for the home and garden,” commented Mike Watkins, NielsenIQ’s UK head of retailer and business insight.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Octopus launch Octopus Moneycoach, taking financial coaching to the mass market
    April 7, 2021

    Octopus Group, the London headquartered financial services and energy firm, today announces its plan to launch Octopus Moneycoach with the acquisition of Hatch Financial Coaching

  • Blackfinch secures 12 investment deals totalling more than GBP11 million ahead of deadline
    April 1, 2021

    Blackfinch Ventures has completed 12 new investment deals totalling in excess of £11 million ahead of the tax-year-end deadline in a move which ‘significantly increases’

  • Brookson Legal comments on IR35 deadline  
    April 1, 2021

     Matt Fryer, Head of Legal Services at Brookson Legal comments on IR35 on the legislation deadline date 6th April: “April 6th is not the end

  • Don’t forget the link: the subtle change to MTD that finance teams need to be aware of
    April 1, 2021

     By Matt Wright, Head of Product ERP, The Access Group It’s safe to say the last year has been tumultuous for everyone, but for finance

  • Deepbridge confirms latest £1.3m Innovation SEIS funding  
    April 1, 2021

    Companies funded in England, Northern Ireland and Wales Deepbridge reports record year of fundraising Venture capital investment manager Deepbridge Capital today announces the completion of

  • Capitalising on calmer waters
    April 1, 2021

    EISA’s Mark Brownridge gets his telescope out and looks at what might lie ahead for EIS and SEIS Whilst the Budget passed without a single

  • Supporting clients in vulnerable circumstances
    April 6, 2021

    Edward Grant, Director, Technical Connection division at St. James’s Place responsible for professional development, takes a practical look at what steps financial planners can take to

  • Tax Barrister, Michael Paulin, assesses the impact of IR35 on IFAs
    April 7, 2021

    ‘Nightmare IR35 legislation’ – how can IFAs protect themselves?  The inception of IR35, which more commonly is known as ‘off-payroll’ rules, can be traced to

  • Introducing… Ben Sweeney, Founder of Vidivet
    April 7, 2021

    What was your life like before Vidivet? I qualified as a vet back in 2008. Seeing trends in the veterinary market, I set up my

  • Sunday share tips: Deliveroo, CMC Markets
    April 5, 2021

    Deliveroo’s debut on the stockmarket was a flop and investors now need to gauge just how much risk they are willing to take on, or

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine