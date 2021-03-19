X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Broker tips: Berkeley Group, John Wood Group

by
March 19, 2021
in The Broker
Share this story
Share this story

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on homebuilder Berkeley Group from 5,400.0p to 5,200.0p on Friday, highlighting recent share price underperformance.
Canaccord stated that given Berkeley’s “stellar track record of outperformance” through the pandemic, it was worth noting that its share price had “severely underperformed” the wider sector by more than 30% over the last six months.

In its analysts’ view, Berkeley’s recent update was “quite reassuring”, with the group continuing to trade “robustly”, with strong forward sales as it remains on track for the full-year.

“We believe the group is in a good position to bring its numerous sites into production, as planned, to support significant volume and profit delivery over the medium term, likely to be delivered in the context of relatively little new build being undertaken in London,” said Canaccord.

“The over circa 30% underperformance of the shares over the last six months relative to the sector strikes us as a good opportunity for longer-term investors to invest in a strongly positioned house-builder with an effective strategy and strong track record of outperformance over the cycle”

Analysts at Berenberg lowered their target price on oil field services provider John Wood from 400.0p to 360.0p on Friday but stated the company still appeared to be moving “in the right direction”.

Berenberg said John Wood had reported 2020 results broadly in line with its trading update in January at both the revenue and underlying earnings levels and also highlighted that the company was drawing closer to settling its legacy bribery investigations.

The German bank stated that revenue looked set to be lighter in 2021, with the Wood’s projects division still seeing low activity levels, although the analysts also noted that better activity in the group’s higher-margin consulting business could help to offset this and give the company “a better mix of margins”.

Berenberg also said cash flow generation was still moving in the right direction, enabling net debt to fall, although the analysts noted that settlement would “still weigh on 2021 cash flow”, somewhat delaying Wood’s expected cash flow recovery.

“Activity continues to improve though, and margins should improve further as the company continues to transition,” concluded Berenberg, which reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

Today’s Most Read

  • M&G and Baillie Gifford funds secure new AAA ratings from Square Mile
    March 16, 2021

    Square Mile’s 3D Investing announce new ratings and certifications in February 2021: Two funds awarded AAA 3D Impact ratings  Three funds awarded AA 3D Impact

  • Majority of Britons do not trust financial advisers 
    March 18, 2021

    A new survey by My Pension Expert reveals 57% of respondents do not trust independent financial advisers, with 26% saying they have been pressured by

  • Audit profession reform ‘long overdue’
    March 17, 2021

    Ahead of the UK government publishing its White Paper on audit reform tomorrow, a group of civil society organisations and institutions called for an urgent

  • Pembroke VCT backs boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ – United Fitness Brands
    March 17, 2021

    Pembroke VCT announces its portfolio company Boom Cycle has partnered with KOBOX to launch a boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ United Fitness Brands. Robert Rowland, Co-Founder of

  • Deepbridge raises £1m in its latest SEIS funding round
    March 15, 2021

    Deepbridge’s Life Science Fund sees subscriptions rise 40% over the last 6 months, compared with the same time period in the previous year. Dr Savvas

  • More than half of UK adults seeking financial advice
    March 15, 2021

    Prudential UK’s Family Wealth Unlocked survey finds 53% of UK adults seeking financial advice because of the financial crisis caused by COVID-19. The research also

  • Should we prepare for the roaring twenties?
    March 17, 2021

    Despite the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, EISA’s Mark Brownridge is in an optimistic mood as he shines a practical light on the opportunities

  • Prudential’s Family Wealth Unlocked
    March 18, 2021

    Sue Whitbread, Editor of IFA Magazine, spoke to Les Cameron, the Head of Technical Services for Prudential UK, about Pru’s latest report: Family Wealth Unlocked.

  • How comfortable would your clients’ families be in seeking advice from your business?
    March 17, 2021

    With £5.5tn expected to be passed to the next generation in the UK between 2020 and 2047*, successful intergenerational planning is crucial for the future

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    March 17, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with ESG veteran, Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the significant rise in popularity of

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine