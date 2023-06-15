Brokers urged to “make it happen” with mortgage clinics 

National brokerage Just Mortgages is encouraging brokers to integrate into their local communities and host mortgage clinics, with a full suite of support now available.

Rather than “waiting for it to happen” in the current climate, John Phillips, national operations director at Just Mortgages is pushing brokers to pound the pavement and “make it happen”. He believes confusion in the wider market and a lack of confidence highlights a need for greater education and support.

To help brokers, the marketing team at Just Mortgages has compiled a full suite of support including literature, artwork and social media templates to help brokers in their outreach. The team is already working closely with a number of brokers to help finalise their plans.

John Phillips, national operations director at Just Mortgages said: “While the market is certainly difficult at the moment, there’s no question there’s opportunities still out there for proactive brokers. It comes down to making it happen, rather than waiting for it to. We’re encouraging our brokers to get out into their communities to help people understand the market and what it means for them and their individual circumstances.

“After all, this is a period of real confusion for borrowers, whether it’s committing to house moves or those remortgaging in a higher interest rate environment. Headlines in the newspapers only add to the confusion, which impacts on confidence and pushes many to plant their heads in the sand. In reality, brokers are best placed to answer any queries and provide a solution.

“With the ongoing trend of wider financial services leaving the high street and the local community, mortgage clinics provide a fantastic way to connect with local people and provide the necessary information in a place that is convenient to them. Our talented marketing team is ready with a range of assets and support to assist brokers with their plans.”

It comes as a number of employed and self-employed brokers at Just Mortgages have reported success with mortgage clinics. Some have been hosting personalised events at local churches, village halls, hospitals and army bases. Others have even offered late-night clinics in the likes of snooker clubs to support those that work unsociable hours.

Richard Spiers, principal mortgage and protection adviser at Black and Golds Mortgages said: “Engaging with the local community should be at the core of your business, at Black and Golds Mortgages much of our success has been driven by the customer base in our local area.

“We positioned ourselves as the local mortgage centre where you can drop in for friendly advice from a local broker who understands the issues people are facing in this difficult climate. Whether it’s getting involved with local schools, events or offering mortgage clinics, reaching out to the community provides an invaluable service and helps grow your business.”

In addition to support with marketing and outreach opportunities, Just Mortgages provides its brokers with a wealth of training and development programmes, as well as ongoing mentoring and compliance support. Across both employed and self-employed divisions, Just Mortgages now has more than 650 advisers nationwide.

Through its nationwide network, Just Mortgages can advise on any client requirements, whether it’s first-time buyers, shared ownership, later life borrowing, commercial property or even wealth management through sister firm Just Wealth.