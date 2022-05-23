Brooks Macdonald acquisition of Integrity Wealth Solutions Limited

Brooks Macdonald Group plc today announces, subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition of Integrity Wealth Limited together with its subsidiary, Integrity Wealth Solutions Limited, a successful and rapidly growing Independent Financial Adviser firm with funds under management of c£250m and c800 clients.

The acquisition will be funded through existing financial resources and will be paid in two tranches, with an element of the consideration linked to a three year growth target.

Based in Nuneaton, Integrity Wealth Solutions is a firm of forward thinking independent financial consultants who specialise in advising business owners, high net worth individuals and their families across the country, with the heartland in the Warwickshire, West Midlands and Leicestershire area.

Integrity Wealth Solutions will bring scale, capability and management expertise to Brooks Macdonald’s Private Clients business, as well as giving deeper insight into the products and services a high-quality, growing IFA firm values from a discretionary fund manager.

Managing Director Martin Lindsey will continue to lead the team at Integrity Wealth Solutions alongside taking up a broader role in Brooks Macdonald as Senior Financial Planning Director and Head of Advice. Integrity Wealth Solutions’ clients will see no change to their products and services and, over time, will see benefits from becoming clients of a larger wealth management firm.

Martin Lindsey, Managing Director of Integrity Wealth Solutions, commented:

“We have been successful in growing Integrity Wealth Solutions at pace, providing high-quality financial advice to our clients. Having found success as an independent firm, we are excited at the opportunity to benefit from the support and infrastructure of a larger company, one that matches our unwavering commitment to delivering value for our clients, and one where we believe we can continue to build our capabilities for the future.

“I am delighted that we have found such a firm in Brooks Macdonald, and we are very pleased to be joining the Group.”

Andrew Shepherd, CEO of Brooks Macdonald, commented:

“Martin Lindsey and his team at Integrity Wealth Solutions have been valued introducers to our UK Investment Management business since they launched in 2013. It is particularly pleasing that we have been at their side from their inception and have seen them become the success they are today, ready to accelerate that progress with Brooks Macdonald.

“An integral part of our proposition is to offer successful IFA partners like Integrity Wealth Solutions an opportunity to become part of a larger wealth management firm, adding both scale and capability, when the time is right for them. A shared culture and a focus on delivering a quality service provide a solid foundation from which to take advantage of exciting growth opportunities. I very much look forward to welcoming everyone at Integrity Wealth Solutions to Brooks Macdonald, enabling us to go from strength to strength together.”