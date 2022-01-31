X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Brooks Macdonald announces enhancements to Responsible Investment Service

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 31, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

New risk profiles make the service accessible for a wider range of clients, regardless of risk appetite

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, a leading wealth manager with £17.3 billion in funds under management, has today announced the launch of two new Platform Managed Portfolio Service (PMPS) risk profiles within its Responsible Investment Service (RIS). The addition of the high and low risk profiles means that Brooks Macdonald now offers advisers access to a full suite of risk profiled managed responsible investment portfolios on platforms, making its service accessible to a wider range of clients and providing a comprehensive platform-based service for advisers.

The portfolios form part of Brooks Macdonald’s Advance strategy which invests in funds that provide exposure to companies offering direct solutions to global sustainability challenges, or companies that are proactively seeking to address the impact of their environmental and social footprint.

Available exclusively on 19 major UK platforms, as RIS  marks its third anniversary, these new risk profiles add to Brooks Macdonald’s three existing RIS PMPS models – PMPS RIS Low Medium Advance; PMPS RIS Medium Advance; PMPS RIS Medium High Advance – which have delivered strong performance since inception, of 37.5%, 47.5% and 56.7%, respectively.

Ben Palmer, Head of Responsible Investment at Brooks Macdonald, commented: “Since launching our Responsible Investment Service, we have seen increasing appetite from advisers looking for a responsible investment solution that caters for clients in every risk category. With the addition of these new risk profiles, we are helping to equip advisers with a simple, platform-based solution, that will enable them to meet their client’s financial objectives, without compromising their values.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine