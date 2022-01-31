Brooks Macdonald announces enhancements to Responsible Investment Service

New risk profiles make the service accessible for a wider range of clients, regardless of risk appetite

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, a leading wealth manager with £17.3 billion in funds under management, has today announced the launch of two new Platform Managed Portfolio Service (PMPS) risk profiles within its Responsible Investment Service (RIS). The addition of the high and low risk profiles means that Brooks Macdonald now offers advisers access to a full suite of risk profiled managed responsible investment portfolios on platforms, making its service accessible to a wider range of clients and providing a comprehensive platform-based service for advisers.

The portfolios form part of Brooks Macdonald’s Advance strategy which invests in funds that provide exposure to companies offering direct solutions to global sustainability challenges, or companies that are proactively seeking to address the impact of their environmental and social footprint.

Available exclusively on 19 major UK platforms, as RIS marks its third anniversary, these new risk profiles add to Brooks Macdonald’s three existing RIS PMPS models – PMPS RIS Low Medium Advance; PMPS RIS Medium Advance; PMPS RIS Medium High Advance – which have delivered strong performance since inception, of 37.5%, 47.5% and 56.7%, respectively.

Ben Palmer, Head of Responsible Investment at Brooks Macdonald, commented: “Since launching our Responsible Investment Service, we have seen increasing appetite from advisers looking for a responsible investment solution that caters for clients in every risk category. With the addition of these new risk profiles, we are helping to equip advisers with a simple, platform-based solution, that will enable them to meet their client’s financial objectives, without compromising their values.”