Brooks Macdonald appoints Sarah Ackland as Global Head of Distribution

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
September 5, 2022
in Appointments, News
Brooks Macdonald has announced the appointment of Sarah Ackland to the newly created role of Global Head of Distribution with effect from today.

Reporting to CEO Andrew Shepherd, Sarah will be responsible for developing Brooks Macdonald’s distribution and marketing to boost the firm’s market presence and new business flows. She will also join the firm’s Executive Committee.

Sarah has spent more than 25 years in investment management and has a deep knowledge and understanding of distribution and marketing in the sector. She joins from Liontrust where she was Head of Multi-Asset Business. She was previously Head of UK Funds at the Architas UK Investment Business, prior to its purchase by Liontrust.

Commenting on her appointment, Sarah said: “I am delighted to have this opportunity to help accelerate the next phase of growth for Brooks Macdonald. The company has an outstanding track record of delivering for clients and intermediaries and a powerful brand in the IFA sector. I am very much looking forward to working with the sales and marketing teams to continue to drive forward the firm’s proposition.”

Andrew Shepherd, Brooks Macdonald’s CEO, added: “Sarah’s experience, expertise and passion make her a great fit for Brooks Macdonald, where she will further develop our strong distribution and marketing capabilities. I am excited to welcome Sarah to the Group and, in this new role, she will be vital to helping us deliver our growth strategy. I believe she will make a huge contribution to Brooks Macdonald.”

