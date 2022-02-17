Brooks Macdonald partners with Dame Kelly Holmes Trust to celebrate 30th anniversary

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, a leading wealth manager with £17.3 billion in funds under management, today announces its partnership with Dame Kelly Holmes Trust to help tackle youth inequality and disadvantage.

The Trust was set up by double Olympic champion Col. Dame Kelly Holmes and harnesses the unique skills and experience of existing and former elite athletes who they train up as mentors to use their sporting mindset to help transform the lives of young people facing challenge and disadvantage in their everyday lives. The Trust runs programmes designed to improve young people’s physical and mental wellbeing, help them build healthy relationships and unlock the confidence, self-esteem and resilience needed to achieve in education, work and life.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the business, Brooks Macdonald has partnered with the Trust to design a programme which encourages fundraising and support through various initiatives. Activities employees can get involved with include volunteering in schools recommended by the Trust or putting their physical endurance to the test in a sponsored castaway challenge!

The partnership builds on the business’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, following the launch of the Inclusive Futures programme in 2021, and ongoing support for social mobility organisations such as Investment 2020, #10000BlackInterns and City Hive.

Andrew Shepherd, Brooks Macdonald CEO, said: “Company anniversaries offer an opportunity to reflect on what we stand for, and give back to the communities we operate in. The Dame Kelly Homes Trust is a fantastic organisation whose mission to help disadvantaged young people reach their potential really resonates with our own values. We have achieved so much in the last thirty years, and the partnership announced today only underscores our ambition to continue to move forwards – particularly when it comes to building on our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

Ben Hilton, CEO of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust:

“We are delighted to welcome Brooks Macdonald on board as a silver Starting Blocks Challenge partner. Thanks to their support, we will deliver much needed mentoring programmes in schools in Edinburgh and London. We’re also looking forward to working together on fundraising and team building activities as they celebrate their 30 year anniversary, including a Survival Challenge, which will see teammates using some of the skills and mindsets the Trust’s programmes develop in the young people we work with; and a Sports Day, where the team will get to experience the power of working with our world class athlete mentors, and see what a positive difference they make.”