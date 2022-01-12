Brooks Macdonald strengthens South England offering with Southampton office move

The new office will play a pivotal role in providing high-quality investment services in the region to advisers and clients.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, a leading wealth manager with £16.8 billion in funds under management, announced today that it has opened a new office in Southampton to meet the growing demand it has experienced in the region. Replacing the former Hampshire office in Fareham, the new office is set in the heart of Southampton’s central business district with modern premises and easier access to better serve advisers and clients.

The Southampton office is second only to the London headquarters in size, with assets approaching £1.5 billion and a team of 25 investment managers and supporting staff, led by Liam Pryce-Jones, Head of South at Brooks Macdonald. The team bring a range of specialisms and expertise for financial advisers, private clients, and other professional intermediaries.

Liam Pryce-Jones commented: “It’s a perfect time to invest in our presence in the region as the South of England continues to be an important and growing financial services hub. We are well-positioned to support the increased market demand for quality investment advice and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our new office soon.”

The relocation follows a series of strategic decisions taken by Brooks Macdonald to enhance the footprint of the business. Highlights from 2021 included the opening of an Isle of Man office to support growth ambitions in key international markets, and boosting South West regional presence with a new office in Cheltenham and relocating the Taunton office to Exeter. The Group’s other offices are located in London, East Anglia, Leamington Spa, Leeds, Manchester, Tunbridge Wells, Scotland, Wales, Jersey, and Guernsey.