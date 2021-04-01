X

Brookson Legal comments on IR35 deadline  

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
April 1, 2021
in News
 Matt Fryer, Head of Legal Services at Brookson Legal comments on IR35 on the legislation deadline date 6th April:

“April 6th is not the end of the IR35 journey, it’s the beginning. With many businesses rushing to get IR35 done ahead of the deadline, now is the time to re-evaluate the solutions in place to ensure that they are fit for business as usual.  For example, we have seen some organisations introduce a blanket ban on the use of contractors, this isn’t a sustainable position to take and those organisations should consider implementing the correct processes to enable them to gain access to contract resource.

“As IR35 becomes the norm, businesses need to take a completely new approach to contingent workforce management. Processes need to be embedded throughout the company to ensure continuity, including undertaking a fair and accurate employment status test, managing the process of any challenges to status determinations, contract migration and recruitment. It is also vital to maintain visibility of the temporary workforce and control of risk throughout the supply chain.

“With the economy gearing up for recovery from the pandemic, not having an appropriate IR35 solution in place is a real risk in terms of attracting and retaining a highly-talented flexible workforce. However, it is not too late for businesses who have yet to put in place an effective IR35 solution.  By seeking expert support now, the wheels can be put in motion to help avoid skills shortages, compliance issues further down the line, surprise tax bills and HMRC fines.”

 

