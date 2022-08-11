Buckinghamshire-based 2hWealthcare team joins Evelyn Partners

Evelyn Partners, the leading integrated wealth management and professional services group created from the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson, has announced that a team from Buckinghamshire-based financial advisers 2hWealthcare will be joining the firm.

Steve Wilson (pictured), Managing Partner and founder of 2hWealthcare, joins Evelyn Partners as part of a four-strong team through the group’s succession programme. The scheme, which was launched by Evelyn Partners in late 2021, gives financial advisers approaching retirement an opportunity to migrate their clients to a new, long-term home with a high-quality wealth management proposition.

2hWealthcare, which is based in Beaconsfield and was established more than 20 years ago, provides high quality, bespoke financial planning and investment advice to individuals and corporate clients. As part of the agreement, Steve, a fellow financial planner and two support staff will join Evelyn Partners.

Richard Dawes, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Evelyn Partners commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Steve and his team to the group as part of our succession programme. The team have built a great business providing financial planning advice to clients across the region. This agreement means that their clients will continue to receive a high-quality, personalised service with the support and resources of the group and ability to access the additional range of expertise we can provide such as investment management and tax advice.

“We are continuing to see considerable interest in our succession programme as advisers approaching retirement look to provide a new home for their staff and clients. With our scheme, clients benefit from the investments we have made in our proposition and technology.”

Steve Wilson added: “I’m delighted to be joining Evelyn Partners – it’s a fantastic move for me and my team and, most importantly, for the clients of 2hWealthcare, who will benefit from the wider experience and more extensive resources now available to them. I have been extremely impressed by the way Evelyn Partners has approached the integration of our businesses and am excited at the potential for the future.”