X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Budget pension tax relief fix for low-paid “messy, belated and likely to be ineffective” – Steve Webb, LCP

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
October 27, 2021
in Budget 2021, News
Share this story
Money jar with pension written on
Share this story

Steve Webb, partner at LCP, comments on the Chancellor’s plans for pension tax relief announced today in the Budget.

Under the current system of pension tax relief, non taxpayers whose pension scheme delivers tax relief through the ‘relief at source’ (RAS) system still get tax relief, but those who pension scheme uses the ‘net pay arrangement’ (NPA) do not. The Chancellor has today announced that for the tax-year 2024/25 onwards, workers in NPA schemes will be able to claim a top-up roughly equivalent to the tax relief they would have got had they been in a RAS scheme. HMT estimates that this will affect around 1.4m workers, predominantly women, and will benefit them by an average of around £53 per year.

Although action is welcome, potential issues include:

–       The problem has been going on at scale since the start of automatic enrolment a decade ago, yet will still not be resolved for another three years;

–       If it is dependent on workers claiming a top-up, there is a real risk that there will be massive non take-up;

–       It is yet another complexity and piecemeal change to the system, rather than coming up with a review of pension tax relief as a whole and addressing the whole system in one go.

Commenting, Steve Webb, partner at LCP said:

“The proposed fix for low-paid workers is messy, belated and may well be ineffective.  The problem of low-paid workers missing out on tax relief has been going on for a decade and will still go unfixed for another three years.  And if it relies on people claiming these top-ups there is a real risk of non take-up.  This is yet another sticking plaster response to a problem with the pension tax relief system which needs a systematic overhaul”.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine